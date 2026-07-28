Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 28

The New York Yankees are 2.5 games back from the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the AL East, so they need to string some wins together to close the gap. They're in the midst of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox, who are hanging on to a two-game lead in the AL Central.

The Yankees won the series opener 9-5, and the two teams are back in Chicago for the second game of the series tonight. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.

Yankees vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Yankees -1.5 (+134)

White Sox +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline

Yankees -124

White Sox +106

Total

OVER 8 (-110)

UNDER 8 (-110)

Yankees vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

New York: Gerrit Cole, RHP (3-5, 3.92 ERA)

Chicago: Anthony Kay, LHP (7-4, 4.21 ERA)

Yankees vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): YES, Chicago Sports Network

Yankees record: 60-46

White Sox record: 55-50

Yankees vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

For Day 205 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting on Anthony Kay to go OVER his strikeout total of 4.5:

The Yankees' offense has been horrific lately, specifically when it comes to striking out. Over the past 30 days, they have a strikeout percentage of 28.5% over the past 30 days, which is the worst mark in the Majors by 2.6%. That percentage moves up to 30.3% when facing left-handed pitchers. They're scheduled to face a left-handed starter tonight in Anthony Kay of the White Sox. He's not exactly a strikeout pitcher, but this could be a great spot to bet on him to reach 5+ strikeouts tonight.

Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to look to the total and bet the UNDER. Neither offense has been good lately. The White Sox are 23rd in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, and the Yankees come in at 28th in that stat in the same time frame.

As long as the two starting pitchers in this game survive their starts, each team will eventually turn to their elite bullpen. The Yankees are second in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 3.07, and while the White Sox are just 13th in that metric at 3.97, their bullpen was much better over the past 30 days at 3.00.

Let's bet the UNDER tonight.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-110) via FanDuel

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