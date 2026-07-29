Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 29

The New York Yankees are looking to take the first three games of a four-game set against the Chicago White Sox.

The Yankees won 9-5 on Monday night before squeaking out a 3-2 victory last night. They’ve now won five of their last six games, going 4-1 on this road trip.

Meanwhile, the White Sox have lost four of five games on their current homestand.

New York also took two of three from Chicago back in June.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. White Sox on Wednesday, July 29.

Yankees vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+119)

White Sox +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline

Yankees -149

White Sox +123

Total

7.5 (Over -110/Under -109)

Yankees vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Cam Schlittler (10-6, 2.07 ERA)

White Sox: Davis Martin (9-5, 3.49 ERA)

Cam Schlittler was his usual dominant self last time out, striking out 12 in 7.1 shutout innings against the Phillies. It was a much-needed start for the ace, who allowed three runs on six hits in 4.11 innings against the Dodgers in his previous outing.

Davis Martin will be happy to put July behind him. He’s allowed 12 runs in 18 innings (6.00 ERA) in four starts, with the White Sox losing all four games.

Yankees vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 29

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): AmazonPV, CHSN, MLBN

Yankees record: 61-46

White Sox record: 55-51

Yankees vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Cam Schlittler OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+101)

Cam Schlittler now has 157 strikeouts in 130.1 innings this season after his dozen punchouts last start. He’s gone OVER 7.5 strikeouts in just nine of 22 starts overall, but he’s been ramping that up as of late.

The Yankees ace has 49 strikeouts in 34 innings across his last six starts, going OVER 7.5 in five of those games. He had eight strikeouts in six innings against the White Sox last year, and Chicago is one of the easier teams to punch out this season at a 23.3% clip.

Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Yankees have completely turned things around after a rough stretch in late June. They went into the All-Star break after a sweep in Washington, and have now won seven of their last nine games after dropping their first two against the Dodgers out of the break.

Meanwhile, the White Sox have lost four of five and five of their last seven games. Chicago is showing signs of slowing down in the second half.

Cam Schlittler is coming off one of his best starts in a while. He threw 12 strikeouts in 7.1 shutout innings against the Phillies over the weekend.

Davis Martin has allowed at least four runs in two of his last three starts, including four runs in five innings against the Astros last time out. He also got roughed up by the Yankees to the tune of nine runs in 3.1 innings back in June.

Pick: Yankees -149

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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