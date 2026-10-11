Is Zach Charbonnet Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 5)

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Chabronnet has been ruled out for the fifth game in a row, and he remains on the PUP list as he returns from a knee injury that he suffered in last season's playoffs.

Charbonnet has been back at practice for the last two weeks, and it appears he's nearing a return to the lineup for a Seattle running game that has been decimated by injuries.

Zach Charbonnet (knee) won't play in Week 5 but will get team reps in practice this week, via @hawkblogger. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 5, 2026

Last season, Charbonnet split time with Kenneth Walker III, helping lead Seattle to a 14-3 mark in the regular season. The former second-round pick finished 2025 with 184 carries for a career-high 730 yards and 12 scores.

With Jadarian Price (chest) on injured reserve and the Seahawks' signing of Joe Mixon falling through, Charbonnet has a chance to return to a major role once he's able to play.

Since Seattle activated his practice window earlier this month, there seems to be a good chance Charbonnet is back in the lineup by Week 6. The team has 21 days to activate Charbonnet from when his practice window was opened.

For now, Emanuel Wilson and George Holani will lead the Seattle backfield against San Francisco in a crucial NFC West battle.

Here's a look at the top prop for the Seahawks' running back room from the SI Betting team.

Best Seahawks Prop Bet vs. 49ers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Emanuel Wilson OVER 1.5 Receptions (-147)

In this week's edition of his Player Prop Countdown, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared why he's targeting Wilson with Charbonnet still banged up.

The San Francisco 49ers have given up the most receptions to opposing running backs amongst all teams, having allowed 31, which is four more than any other team. Emmanuel Wilson will come into the game as the Seattle Seahawks' primary running back. He hauled in three receptions last week against the Chargers, including one for a score, so I don't see why he can't record at least two receptions in this game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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