Is Zach Charbonnet Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 8)

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) is off the injury report and expected to make his 2026 season debut on Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

Charbonnet and Jadarian Price both are off the injury report for a Seattle team that has been looking to get healthy at running back all season long.

Seahawks running backs Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet have no injury designations for Monday night and both are now expected to play against the Bears. This will be Charbonnet’s season debut. pic.twitter.com/kMJnUfkD2V — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2026

Charbonnet tore his ACL during Seattle's playoff run in the 2025 season, and while he returned to practice last month, the Seahawks took their time with the former second-round pick before bringing him back. Charbonnet was able to practice in full in the lead up to Week 8, and he should have a decent role alongside Emanuel Wilson and Price for Seattle.

Last season, Charbonnet split time with Kenneth Walker III, helping lead Seattle to a 14-3 mark in the regular season. The former second-round pick finished 2025 with 184 carries for a career-high 730 yards and 12 scores.

If you're looking to bet on the Seattle back in his return, there is one prop where he may be undervalued against Chicago.

Best Zach Charbonnet Prop Bet vs. Bears in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Zach Charbonnet Anytime TD (+130)

Charbonnet is expected to make his return from the PUP list in Week 8, which would be a massive boost to the Seattle backfield.

Last season, the former second-round pick had 12 rushing touchdowns, and he’s scored 21 times over the last two seasons. Macdonald said that the team has a “plan” for Charbonnet in Week 8, and while I’d expect him to play limited snaps, he’s likely the team’s best option in the red zone.

The short-yard specialist has a ton of starting experience since he was a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he’s at least worth a look to maintain the goal-line role that he had in the 2025 season.

The Bears have been beatable with the running game, allowing 4.4 yards per carry while ranking 19th in EPA/Rush this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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