Is Zach Charbonnet Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 7)

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet was activated from the PUP list this week, but he will not make his season debut against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

According to head coach Mike Macdonald, Charbonnet hs not suffered a setback and the team is sticking with the plan it had to bring him back. Still, he's been ruled out for Week 7, leaving the Seahawks with George Holani and Emanuel Wilson as their lead backs against Kansas City.

Mike Macdonald says Zach Charbonnet will not play Sunday. Says it’s in keeping with the plan to bring him back and he’s had no setback. pic.twitter.com/jaaczAX4iR — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 23, 2026

Charbonnet tore his ACL during last season's playoff run, so it makes sense that he wasn't ready for the start of the season. On the bright side, he did return to full practices this week, which means he's closer to being ready for game action.

The Seahawks are already down rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price (chest, on injured reserve), so their running back room has been pretty thin in 2026.

Last season, Charbonnet split time with Kenneth Walker III, helping lead Seattle to a 14-3 mark in the regular season. The former second-round pick finished 2025 with 184 carries for a career-high 730 yards and 12 scores.

Once Charbonnet returns, he should have a major role in this Seattle offense, but for now, it'll be a lot of Wilson and Holani on Sunday.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Seahawks' running game in this primetime matchup.

Best Seahawks Prop Bet vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Emanuel Wilson OVER 14+ Rush Attempts (-165)

Wilson has taken on the majority of the workload running the ball in this backfield, receiving 14 or more carries in three straight games. He has three games this season with over 20 carries, and the veteran back ended up carrying the ball 14 times in just 27 snaps in Week 6.

While Wilson may not end up leading Seattle in snap share, he has played 58 percent of the snaps or more in two of his last three games. That gives him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.

I'll bet on Wilson leading the backfield in carries with Seattle lacking alternate options in Week 7.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .