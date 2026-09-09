Is Zach Charbonnet Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Seahawks)

The Seattle Seahawks will be without a key piece of their offense to open the 2026 season, as running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) is on the PUP list and will miss Wednesday's season opener against the New England Patriots.

Charbonnet tore his ACL in the divisional round of the playoffs against San Francisco last season, so he was always going to be a long shot to suit up in Week 1.

Since Seattle placed the former second-round pick on the PUP list, he has to miss the first four games of the 2026 season. He will be eligible to return as soon as Week 5 (Oct. 11) against the 49ers.

The Seahawks drafted rookie Jadarian Price in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, as the team also lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency (he signed with Kansas City). the Seahawks also have George Holani and veteran Emanuel Wilson that should factor into the rotation at running back.

There are a ton of ways to bet on Seattle in Week 1, and I think Price is worth a look in the prop market after Seattle invested in him in the offseason.

Best Seahawks Prop Bet vs. Patriots in NFL Week 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jadarian Price OVER 13.5 Rush Attempts (-103)

The Seahawks have used a committee in the backfield for multiple seasons with Kenneth Walker III and Charbonnet, but now Walker is in Kansas City and Charbonnet is on the shelf.

So, I expect to see a ton of first-round pick Jadarian Price with veterans George Holani and Emanuel Wilson mixing in as change-of-pace backs.

Price played a 1B role to Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame, averaging 6.0 yards per carry over three seasons. The rookie is more than capable of breaking some big plays, and it's worth noting that Seattle torched this New England defense on the ground in Super Bowl LX, allowing Walker to win Super Bowl MVP.

Since Price appears to be the lead back entering Week 1, I expect him to easily handle double-digit carries in this matchup. Last season, Walker had seven regular season games with 14 or more carries and handled the ball 19, 19 and 27 times on the ground in the playoffs.

While Wilson and Holani should contribute to this backfield split, I think 14 carries is very reasonable for Price in his NFL debut.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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