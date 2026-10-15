Is Zach Charbonnet Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Broncos in NFL Week 6)

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) remains out for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season against the Denver Broncos.

Charbonnet is recovering from a torn ACL, and the Seahawks opted to keep the young running back on the PUP list for one more week, though he did log some limited practices in the lead up to this game.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Charbonnet has a "legitimate chance" to return in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. That would be a massive boost for a Seattle running game that has been forced to rely on Emanuel Wilson and George Holani for most of the 2026 season.

Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet has a “legitimate chance” to make his season debut in Week 7 vs. Kansas City, per @JFowlerESPN — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 14, 2026

Last season, Charbonnet split time with Kenneth Walker III, helping lead Seattle to a 14-3 mark in the regular season. The former second-round pick finished 2025 with 184 carries for a career-high 730 yards and 12 scores.

The Seahawks have 21 days to activate Charbonnet from the PUP list from the day that they activated his practice window. While he won't return on Thursday, the former second-round pick has another 10 days to get ready to face the Chiefs in Week 7.

With rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price (chest) on injured reserve, Charbonnet could step into a major role in this offense once he's ready to return.

For now, there's another Seattle running back that I'm targeting in the prop market in Week 6.

Best Seahawks Prop Bet vs. Broncos in Week 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, I shared my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for this game, and I'm expecting Wilson to lead the Seattle backfield once again:

Emanuel Wilson Anytime TD (+125)

Over the last two weeks, Emanuel Wilson has led the Seattle backfield, playing 60 percent of the snaps in Week 4 and 58.7 percent in Week 5.

Zach Charbonnet (PUP list) is still working his way back, and George Holani lost a key fumble in Week 5 in the loss to San Francisco. So, I expect Wilson to handle the majority of the carries in Week 6 after he saw 41 total carries in his last game.

This season, Wilson has three games with 20 or more rush attempts. He’s found the end zone in back-to-back games, registering two rushing scores and one receiving score.

Denver has struggled against the run in 2026, allowing 4.7 yards per carry and five rushing touchdowns in five games. I think the ground game may be the easier way for Seattle to beat this Denver defense, so I like Wilson at +125 since he’s monopolized carries in recent weeks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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