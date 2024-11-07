Is Zack Moss Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Ravens)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Zack Moss is expected to miss at least the rest of the regular season with a neck injury, and the Bengals placed him on injured reserve this week.
This is a big blow to the Cincy running game, although the Bengals did trade for running back Khalil Herbert ahead of the deadline as some insurance behind starter Chase Brown.
Brown saw a ton of work in Week 9 with Moss out, and he should be in line for another major workload on Thursday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.
With Moss sidelined, there are a ton of ways to bet on Brown in Week 10.
Chase Brown Prop Bets for Week 10 vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 58.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
- Receiving Yards: 23.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -120
There are a few ways to bet on Brown in this matchup, and the SI Betting team has shared them in stories earlier this week.
Let’s dive in.
Chase Brown Anytime TD (-120)
Earlier this week, I shared three players that I like to find the end zone this week, and with the Bengals really banged up on offense, Brown makes the cut given his ability to impact the game both as a rusher and receiver.
Chase Brown finally had a game where he was the true featured back in Week 9 since Zack Moss was ruled out with an injury.
Moss has been placed on injured reserve and is likely out for the season, so Brown could be in line for a massive workload.
Brown caught a touchdown in Week 9, and he had 27 carries to go with five receptions.
Just insane usage.
Earlier this season, the running back had 15 touches for 54 yards and caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens. He’s a great bet to score again.
Chase Brown UNDER 58.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan showed some respect to the Ravens’ elite run defense this week, suggesting the UNDER on Brown’s rushing yards prop for Week 10:
As bad as the Ravens' secondary is, their defense has been great against the run this season. They're third in the NFL in opponent rush EPA and first in opponent rush success rate. They're also allowing the fewest yards per carry, giving up 3.4 yards per rush, 0.3 fewer than the next best defense.
The Bengals will need to rely on their passing game to attack the Ravens where they're weak, so we're going to fade their running back and take the UNDER on Chase Brown's rushing yards.
