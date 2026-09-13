Is Zay Flowers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Colts in NFL Week 1)

Baltimore Ravens star receiver Zay Flowers signed a major contract extension with the team in the offseason, but his Week 1 status was in question earlier this month since he was deadling with a hamstring injury.

However, the former first-round pick was able to practice in full in the lead up to Sunday's game, and the Ravens removed him from the injury report for their tilt against the Indianapolis Colts.

Zay Flowers (hamstring) not listed on injury report for Week 1. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 11, 2026

That's great news for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, who are going to rely heavily on Flowers as the No. 1 receiver in a revamped offense. Baltimore has the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings, and it'll need several players to take the next step in 2026 to prove that those odds are correct.

In the 2025 season, Flowers played in all 17 games, catching 86 of his 118 targets for 1,211 yards and five scores. The star wideout scored four times in the final four weeks of the regular season, and he'd love to improve upon that touchdown number in 2026.

There are a ton of ways to bet on Flowers in the prop market, and he could be a popular pick in this game now that he's deemed good to go.

Here's a look at my favorite ahead of Sunday's AFC battle between the Ravens and Colts.

Best Zay Flowers Prop Bet vs. Colts

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Zay Flowers OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards (-111)

In the 2025 season, the Colts allowed the second-most passing yards in the NFL (only Dallas allowed more) and they finished 19th in EPA/Pass. Sauce Gardner is now in the fold for a full season in Indy, but I still think this secondary will be beatable for Jackson, Flowers and Co. on Sunday.

Last season, Flowers averaged over 71 receiving yards per game, finishing with 68 or more in 10 of his 17 contests. In fact, he had at least 63 receiving yards in 12 games, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.

With Isaiah Likely out of the picture in Baltimore, there could be more targets available for Flowers in the 2026 season. He also averaged nearly seven targets per game in 2025 and caught 86 passes with Jackson missing a bunch of time with injuries.

I'm buying the former first-round pick in this Week 1 matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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