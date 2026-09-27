Is Zay Flowers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 3)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is officially listed as questionable for Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys due to a hamstring injury.

Flowers suffered the injury in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, and he missed the team's Week 2 loss against the New Orleans Saints. However, he was able to return to practice on Friday, giving him a chance to play in this matchup with Dallas.

Zay Flowers (hamstring) seen participating in practice Friday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 25, 2026

The former first-round pick had five catches for 150 yards and a score in the first half of Week 1 against the Colts, before exiting with the injury. Since he's going to likely be a game-time decision, Flowers may not play his usual role in Week 3 -- even if he is active.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Flowers will likely be on a pitch count if he plays on Sunday against Dallas.

Fowler: Zay Flowers (hamstring) likely on a pitch count if active in Week 3.



Pregame workout will determine his status. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 26, 2026

The Ravens lost rookie Ja’Kobi Lane to a wrist injury in Week 1, so they’re already thin at the receiver position. Flowers is by far the most dynamic pass catcher in this offense, as he finished the 2025 season with 86 grabs for 1,211 yards and five scores in 17 games. If he can play in even a limited capacity, the Ravens may decide to make him active.

Still, since Flowers is questionable, playing a late game and likely on a pitch count if he does suit up, bettors and fantasy players may want to star away from the Ravens star.

DraftKings Sportsbook doesn't seem to think that Flowers will play, as he doesn't have anytime touchdown scorer odds or receiving prop odds for Sunday's matchup with Dallas.

If you're looking for an alternate player to bet on, Rashod Bateman stepped up in a big way for Baltimore in Week 2, bringin in seven of his nine targets for 88 yards and a score.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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