Is Zay Flowers Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Falcons in NFL Week 5)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (foot) is questionable for Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.

However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Flowers is expected to play in this matchup, which is a much-needed boost for the Baltimore offense. The Ravens are without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) for the first time this season in Week 5.

Ravens WR Zay Flowers, who is listed as questionable for Sunday night due to a foot injury, is expected to play vs. the Falcons. pic.twitter.com/XEeVm2B9AG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2026

Tyler Huntley is expected to start for Baltimore in this matchup, but that may not impact Flowers' usage in the offense. The star receiver has appeared in three games in 2026 due to foot and hamsting injuries, but he's already well over 300 receiving yards.

Flowers has 18 receptions (on 22 targets) for 352 yards and two scores despite being limited to just 44.9 percent of Baltimore's offensive snaps in his three games. So, it'll be interesting to see if he's able to handle a bigger workload in primetime against a tough Atlanta defense.

With Flowers in line to play on Sunday night, I'm targeting him as one of my favorite prop targets in Week 5.

Best Zay Flowers Prop Bet vs. Falcons in NFL Week 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Zay Flowers OVER 5.5 Receptions (+103)

I'm willing to take a shot on Flowers against this tough Atlanta defense, even with Jackson sidelined on Sunday night.

The star receiver has five, five and eight receptions in his three games this season, and it's worth noting that he played just 29.4 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 1 and 32.8 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 2.

In Week 3, Flowers had eight catches on 10 targets and played well over 70 percent of Baltimore's offensive snaps. So, even with Huntley at quarterback, I expect the Ravens to target their star receiver early and often against the Falcons.

Overall, Flowers has 18 catches on 22 targets, averaging six receptions per game. This is an intriguing plus-money prop in primetime on Oct. 11.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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