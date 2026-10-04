Is Zay Flowers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Titans vs. Ravens in NFL Week 4)

A hamstring injury has limited Baltimore Ravens star receiver Zay Flowers to just two games in the 2026 season, and he remains on the injury report ahead of Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

Flowers is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup, even though he played in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys and was able to log a full practice session on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Flowers said that he'll be "good" moving forward with his hamstring injury, even though he was limited at times in practice this week.

#Ravens WR Zay Flowers on not having limitations with his hamstring moving forward: "I think we'll be good. I think we'll be alright."



Flowers went from a limited practice participant on Wednesday to a full participant on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/IE7FDbPlsW — Avi Carr-Gloth (@avicarrgloth) October 1, 2026

The betting markets certainly expects the Ravens star to play, as he has prop bets listed in the latest odds at the best betting sites. Flowers is set ast 5.5 receptions and 71.5 receiving yards in this Week 4 battle.

This seasn, Flowers has appeared in two games for Baltimore, playing just 31.1 percent of the team's offensive snaps. He was on a clear pitch count in his return against Dallas, playing just 21 snaps. Yet, he caught five of his six targets for 84 yards and added a 20-yard carry.

Flowers went down in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts after having a monster first half where he caught five balls for 150 yards and a score. He played just 20 snaps in that matchup before exiting.

Even though Flowers is questionable, he seemed to be more of a long shot to play in Week 3 and still suited up.

Here's a look at how I'd bet on him in the prop market if he's able to play in Week 4.

Best Zay Flowers Prop Bet vs. Titans

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

This season, Flowers has 234 receiving yards in two games, even though he's only played 41 total snaps. The star receiver has been targeted 12 times by Lamar Jackson (over 25 percent of his snaps), reeling in 10 passes.

While his receptions prop (5.5) is intriguing, I think it's a little high if Flowers ends up on a pitch count again.

Instead, I'm taking him to finish with 71.5 or more receiving yards in Week 4. The Titans are just 25th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, and Flowers is averaging an insane 23.4 yards per reception in 2026.

He should receive a pretty steady does of targets no matter his role, and if he's able to play closer to 50 percent of the Ravens' plays, he's an extreme value at this number on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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