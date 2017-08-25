Boxing

Who Won the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao Fight in 2015? Reviewing Floyd’s Last Big Bout

1:45 | Boxing
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather: A Timeline of the Big Fight
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The last time people were this geared up for a boxing match was Floyd Mayweather’s bout against Manny Pacquiao on May 2, 2015.

Like Mayweather’s fight against Conor McGregor, it wasn’t a matchup that excited boxing purists very much. Both fighters were long regarded as two of the best in the world and observers had been clamoring to see them get in the ring together, but by the time they did Mayweather was 38 and Pacquiao was 36. They may have been past their prime but the fight was still a massive success for promoters, pulling in $410 million in pay-per-view buys. 

The fight ended up going the distance—12 rounds—and Mayweather was declared the winner by unanimous decision. Mayweather spent much of the fight ducking, dodging and blocking Pacquiao’s punches. Though it pleased the judges, Mayweather’s defensive strategy left many viewers disappointed.

Mayweather “counterpunched, avoided trouble and landed crisp, clean shots” but “made no new fans in the process,” SI.com’s Chris Mannix wrote at the time

The victory extended Mayweather’s unbeaten record to 48–0. He fought Andre Berto four months later, winning in 12 rounds by unanimous decision, and announced his retirement. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters