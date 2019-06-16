Tyson Fury Gets KOs After Apollo Creed Entrance, Sings Aerosmith to Celebrate

Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Tyson Fury knocked out Tom Schwarz in the second round in their fight Saturday, and then he had some fun on the mic.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 16, 2019

Saturday belonged to Tyson Fury.

The former heavyweight champion had his first fight since his draw against Deontay Wilder and he put on a show from before he even got in the ring.

Fury started the match by recreating Apollo Creed's entrance from Rocky IV (minus James Brown of course), and then he went on to put on a show in the ring.

But as if his performance during the match wasn't enough, Fury also needed to show off his pipes on the mic by singing Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" to his wife Paris.

And confirmed he will be facing Wilder again.

Overall, it was a good night for the now 28-0-1 (20 KOs) fighter.

