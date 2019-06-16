Saturday belonged to Tyson Fury.

The former heavyweight champion had his first fight since his draw against Deontay Wilder and he put on a show from before he even got in the ring.

Fury started the match by recreating Apollo Creed's entrance from Rocky IV (minus James Brown of course), and then he went on to put on a show in the ring.

What a night in Vegas 🥊#FurySchwarz pic.twitter.com/igO5GLs9NR — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 16, 2019

But as if his performance during the match wasn't enough, Fury also needed to show off his pipes on the mic by singing Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" to his wife Paris.

Tyson Fury really celebrated his TKO victory with some Aerosmith 🎤🎶 pic.twitter.com/vrEykE5Afp — ESPN (@espn) June 16, 2019

And confirmed he will be facing Wilder again.

🗣 Post fight interview with the one and only @tyson_fury and his thoughts what's to come with @BronzeBomber 🗣#FurySchwarz pic.twitter.com/eMbCAjPX47 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 16, 2019

Overall, it was a good night for the now 28-0-1 (20 KOs) fighter.