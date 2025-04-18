SI

Jake Paul to Face Former Boxing Champion in First Fight Since Mike Tyson

Paul will fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28.

Brigid Kennedy

Jake Paul on Nov 13, 2024.
Jake Paul on Nov 13, 2024. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Months after taking on legendary pro Mike Tyson, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul (11–1, 7 KOs) has set his next match-up—a 10-round fight against former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs). The contest is slated for June 28 in Anaheim, and will be co-promoted by Paul's Most Valuable Promotions and Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions.

"Five years ago, I stepped into the ring for my pro debut after a single amateur fight, and every fight since has been a step towards becoming world champion," Paul told ESPN in a statement. "I just defeated the baddest man on the planet, and now I'm going against a former champion who conman Canelo [Alvarez] couldn't finish.

"Chávez Jr. is Mexican, but I, El Gallo De Dorado, have the will and heart of the great Mexican fighters. On Saturday, June 28, live on DAZN pay-per-view, I will knock out Julio and make Chávez Sr. proud in ways Jr. never has. Another massive event from Most Valuable Promotions, with some Oscar De La Hoya seasoning added to the show. Viva La Puerto Rico."

In November, Paul, 28, won a unanimous decision against Tyson, 58, in a largely uneventful match streamed on Netflix. He has pursued fights with others in the time since, but at least two of those proposed plans have fallen apart, per ESPN.

"First of all, I will show what I can do now that everything is in the right place in my life - mentally and physically," Chavez said in a statement. "I feel rejuvenated and 10 years younger. Second, I want to thank MVP for taking the risk of fighting me. Unfortunately for their Problem Child, they're going to have a big problem this June-one they won't know how to resolve. Hopefully, when I beat him, people won't underestimate this win."

The June 28 match-up will be shown on DAZN pay-per-view.

