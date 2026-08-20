Amanda Serrano Continues to Chase History in Pursuit of Knockout Record

We can jump right in, Amanda.

I wanna talk about your um opponent first.

She said she's been asking for this opportunity, uh, for a long time, believes Argentina will be celebrating a new world champion afterward.

What do you, uh, what's your reaction when you hear her say stuff like that?

Let's go.

I appreciate it.

Um, of course they, they, they want the Canelo female boxing.

They wanna get paid, right?

Listen, uh, I pull a couple of Argentinians, Argentinians, and they, they tough.

They, they, they're tough.

I know that.

Um, yeah, she's been my mandatory for, for some, quite some time, supposedly.

I don't know, um, so we're giving her the opportunity.

She's gonna come.

I know she's gonna come to fight.

She comes forward.

Um, she's gonna try to make a name for herself, but.

She's never faced a girl like Amanda the real deal Serrano, and she's gonna be in for, for a pretty good night for me.

Definitely a big step up in competition for sure.

Uh, she's also been very open about the fact that she admires you and everything you've accomplished.

You've kind of reached the point in your career where you're fighting these women that, like, kind of grew up idolizing you.

Do you ever think about that when you're stepping in the ring against them?

No, I thought that I fought Reina tell us, um, not too long ago.

She stepped in, um, like last minute in Puerto Rico and during the press conference, she said that, she said, oh man, I looked up to you even when I started fighting when I was a little girl.

I'm like, my God, it just makes me feel so old.

But that's how I know when it's your time, it's your time.

I've been 17 years a professional.

I'm gonna be 38 this year.

Um, I had highs and lows in this sport.

Um, I'm, I, I, you know, you're done when it's time, when it's time to get out.

So when I start seeing this younger, newer generation, like, oh my God, this girl, I don't know how old is she, but I know she's definitely younger than me.

So I'm like, Uh, OK, I'm gonna treat you like a, like a little girl , like a mama, like a mama bear.

I'm gonna give you the respect like I always do, but I'm gonna show you a thing or two.

For sure, I mean, and so she is, you know, she's obviously a tough opponent.

She comes into this fight on a pretty good run, worked her way up in the rankings.

When you've accomplished as much as you have, how do you make sure you're not overlooking someone who's getting the biggest opportunity of her career?

Listen, that's one thing I, for my whole career, I've never done that.

I always train as if I'm the opponent, if I'm the underdog, if I'm the contender.

I wouldn't, I, I'm, I don't get big over, I mean , I don't get too big on my, in my head.

Um, 100%.

I never take, um, anyone lightly.

I'm training really hard.

I'm putting in the Work, I mean, I do that for every fight, but I, I've never overlooked any opponent.

I know she's tough.

I know she's game and she wants to make a name for herself.

A lot of these girls do, and that's what they want to face Amanda, the real deal torano, but listen, I'm, I'm ready for whatever she brings for sure.

And then last one on her.

What have you seen from her on film that you think will present the Biggest challenge for you on the 21st.

Listen, really, honestly, I really don't watch my opponents because they always tend to change.

Once I go on there, once I hit them once or twice, they either go on their bicycles, they go ride.

It's just a totally different fight.

I've seen that she does come forward and she loves to throw punches and, and, but I love that.

I love, I invite that and listen, I have the heavier hands.

Um, I have the more experience and to me it's, um, like I said, I'm ready for whatever she brings, but other than that, I mean, I really don't, didn't watch too much film.

I have the team, my sparring partners, they watch the film and they come in just like her, so.

For sure.

Um, let's talk, we talked about this before when I've spoken to you in the past.

This, um, the 12 rounds, the length of the rounds, this will be the first 12-round, 2-minute unified championship fight.

You've been one of the biggest advocates for kinda having the same for men and women.

Uh, why has that been so important to you, just to ask you that again.

Listen, I'm all for, um, changing the game, making the sport I'm in better, um, better than when I came in, um, for so many years, the whole thing was all equality, equality, equality.

Um, some women are all for the 3 minutes.

I for a very long time am for the 3 minutes, but being an athlete and being the person who's done the 2 minutes and the 3 minutes, um, I feel.

Like the 3 minutes is more of a, uh, like a marathon.

You have to pace yourself and it's a lot harder.

You go on the train, it's a lot different than the 3 minutes.

Uh, with the 2 minutes, I like more with the, the excitement, the, the fast pace, and, and a lot of people do like that as well.

At least now we have, uh, we have options.

A lot of these girls, their goal in life on.

The career is to become undisputed.

Uh, one of the organizations is not all for the 3 minutes.

So now if whoever wants to become undisputed or fight for the WBC, they have the option.

The WBC loves the, the 12-2.

That's giving us an extra 2 rounds, which is something really cool , an extra 4 minutes.

Um, and then you have the girls who wanna continue to do the 3 minutes.

Um, do the 3 minutes.

But listen, I have 32 knockouts and 31 of my knockouts came within the 2 minutes.

So it's possible, it's, it's more exciting.

We have more, um, you just have a lot more punches being thrown, a lot more punches being landed.

So I mean it's just up to the fighter if they want to do the 3 or 2, but now we have, um, it just shows growth in the sport.

The WBC, they, like I said, they're all on board.

With the 12 tools, that's just a goal for them as well.

Maybe in the future they'll decide once women keep on doing the 3 minutes and they'll see like, OK, maybe we can, then they'll decide to do the 3 minutes.

But for right now, when I, I want to leave the sport better than when I came into it, now we have options.

We have options now.

For sure.

You mentioned uh the knockout record that you're, you have a chance to set.

Um, you've always had the reputation for finishing fights , right?

But now that the record's there and you've been chasing it, does that, has that changed your mentality at all, where the knockouts, uh, you know, maybe you, you may, don't wanna force it, but has it changed the way you approach the fight as this record looms?

Um, uh.

I'll be lying to you if I said it didn't, but I know, but I, I really do try not to think about it because if you think about it, when the knockout comes, it'll come.

So I don't wanna go in the fight and like, oh, I have to knock this girl out.

I have 22 chances, 2 fights to, to beat the, the record.

50, 50, the 50th point is, is coming.

Now we just gotta work on the the knockout.

But um I don't wanna stress myself out, put so much pressure on myself, but I know if I stay relaxed and if I stick to the game plan, I will get the 50th win and the 33rd knockout on the 21st.

Yeah, definitely.

Um, so this, this fight is gonna be streamed on TikTok.

It's the first championship boxing event ever streamed live on the platform.

You've kind of been a trailblazer in women's boxing, fighting on Netflix, or fights with Katie Taylor, set all kinds of records.

What do you think putting a fight on a, directly on a like a social media platform like TikTok can do for reaching fans who might never normally watch the fight?

Listen, I think it's an amazing job.

MVP.

They're doing anything and everything to make sure that women's boxing is being seen.

Boxing is being seen.

We're living in a social media era and what not, not putting it on YouTube but and TikTok where you, this, it's free, first of all, it's free.

I think how many people have TikTok accounts, so it's, it's crazy just to see and you can go on it and, and just press one button and you can.

Watch it and the funny thing is that like I was saying with all the social media, I haven't, I just started TikTok 6 months ago, not knowing 6 months later I'll be fighting live, the first championship fight on, on TikTok.

It's something really amazing.

I've grown on uh an amazing uh fan base on TikTok.

I go on TikTok live every single day.

I have my time, 7 o'clock.

I'm on there religiously and I build, I call them my TikTok family.

A lot of these.

People have came to my last fight.

They're coming to this fight.

They're buying tickets and they're making sure, and I'm, and I get free tickets out.

I said, if you make it to California or if you make it to El Paso, I'm giving you tickets.

I do giveaways, so they, I just love it.

I get to interact with my fans and I have an amazing fan base on TikTok.

So why not make, make history on TikTok.

Go make it go viral, make it.

It's just an amazing thing and I'm, I'm proud and I'm excited.

You mentioned how MVP is doing everything they can to reach new fans.

Do you think boxing as a whole has been maybe too slow to embrace some of these newer platforms like TikTok and being more involved with social media, and kind of interacting with younger fans, the, the way they actually consume sports now?

Well, yeah, 100%, I think boxing is such a, like an old Traditional old man's, um, game of, or, you know, combat sports, so they all try to stick to like the, the normal what they're not what they used to but when hello, you know, the destructor Jake Paul when he came into the sport, he was just doing stuff on the, on the, not the normal, so that's what made people look at him and And, and do things and he went um he put me on the co-main event, that was something different.

You never saw on a big car like a Showtime, Netflix having girls coma event and that just showcased that, you know, he's, he's willing to change the game and he's bringing eyes to the sport and with the being his co-main event a lot more.

More younger fans was like, wait, women fight?

And then when I put on a show when I showcase that I can fight, they're like, wait, I like this girl and I've gained so many fans from, from him, from, from all the social media platforms .

So I think they need to start getting out of the old ways and listen, social media era.

We're in 2026 now.

You mentioned Jake, and obviously there was some news, he's, uh, you know, kind of taking over the combat sports world, not only in boxing, but also MMA with the merger of PFL.

You have some experience in the cage actually.

As someone who's competed in both sports, what was your reaction when you heard about the merger?

I said, let's go and put me in coach.

No, I was just joking.

Um, no, no, it was, it's beautiful, you know, um, MMA, it caught my attention for a little while.

Um, I, my, I switched over to MMA because my MMA contract was bigger than my boxing contract being 1/6 division world champion.

So I was like, wait, and then I started to like and love the, the sport.

Um, I have 2 submissions in MMA and I'm like submissions are a lot better than knockouts.

Feels like a lot better choking someone out, but, uh, when they, I was signed for with PFL and when they merged with PFL, I was like, OK, well I get my MMA, um, debut with MEP and PFL, but who knows, you know, maybe I, I definitely was a goal of mine to have one more MMA fight.

So this new fan base that never seen me do MMA can see me do MMA, so.

Listen, I, I would, I wouldn't, um, say no just yet.

Well, that, uh, when I spoke to Akisa last week, he guaranteed me that Jake will be competing in MMA.

So I can't think of a bigger card.

You're, you return to the cage and Jake's MMA debut on the same card.

So, any, anytime that Jake is doing something, I'm like, put me in cause you know people are tuning in and then I get.

The showcase and I get to steal the show.

Awesome.

And then last one for me, I, you, I was gonna bring it up.

I do think it's kind of funny, we talk about your boxing career and how you're chasing this knockout record, but when you were in the cage fighting in MMA, you have two wins via submission, via via chokes.

Did you, you, you said you like choking people out better than knocking someone out.

Is it a better feeling?

So, but I mean, what you say?

I'm sorry that you do you, you said, I think you said earlier that you actually enjoy choking people out more than knocking people out.

Is that, you know, it's, it's a different feeling.

It's definitely a different feeling when I, when I got those chokes and I thought that I tap.

I was like, let's go.

It feels good.

But honestly, I, I've also have a gold medal in jiu-jitsu, so I got 5 submissions in jiu-jitsu as well.

So I, yeah, it's kind of cool.

I'm, I'm a, I'm a choker.

That's for sure.

I'm not, I'm not too good with the armbars and triangles just yet, but I do like if I have your neck, it's over.

Good to know.

Last one for me.

Final prediction for Saturday, August 21st.

What will we be saying about Amanda Serrano after your fight?

And the new all-time knockout history, 33.

Let's go, I, I, I'm working on the.

50th and 33, 22 of the biggest, two big goals of, of mine the same night, uh, but all together I'm hoping that people get to tune in with this TikTok and we get new viewership, and, and boxing, women's boxing just.

Goes up.

Awesome.

Thank you so much for the time, Amanda.

It's always an honor talking to you.