SMU vs. Nevada Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 0
SMU travels to Nevada for Week 0 action on Saturday night in Reno, Nevada.
With the Mustangs laying north of three touchdowns, how should we key in on the player prop market? SMU is loaded with running backs, but this might be an advantageous for LJ Johnson on Saturday.
Here's how we're betting player props in this Week 0 matchup.
Best College Football Prop Bets for SMU vs. Nevada
- LJ Johnson OVER 51.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Brendon Lewis UNDER 148.5 Passing Yards (-114)
LJ Johnson OVER 51.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Johnson battled injuries last season, but should figure into the running back rotation quite a bit for the Mustangs this season after averaging north of five yards per rush last season.
The Texas A&M transfer in his second season with SMU was able to compile two 100-yard efforts last season and in a projected blowout can see plenty of action with a deep Mustangs running back room.
Projected starter Jaylan Knighton is listed at 63.5 rushing yards, but I’ll opt for the smaller number with Johnson in a game where carry share can differ quite a bit.
Brendan Lewis UNDER 148.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Lewis will start the opener for the Wolf Pack after struggling under the prior regime.
Lewis went over this mark in only four out of seven games in which he made more than 15 pass attempts. In a projected blowout, the expectation is that Lewis will be passing a ton, but I don’t believe the team has the talent at wide receiver or on the offensive line to block the fearsome Mustangs defense that was top 10 in sacks last season.
I expect an inefficient effort from the Nevada offense and for Lewis to stay under this total.
