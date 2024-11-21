Chicharito Slams Former Chivas Coach Fernando Gago After Leaving for Boca Juniors
Javier "Chicharito" Hernández didn't hold back and in the build-up to Chivas's Play-In match vs. Atlas, spoke out for the first time about former manager, Fernando Gago's abrupt decision to leave the club mid-season in favor of returning to Argentina to manage Boca Juniors.
It was a shocking move that sent shockwaves across Liga MX, now, a month later, Chicharito, the figure head in the club's dressing room, finally shared his thoughts on the situation.
"Let's not evade the truth, someone (Gago) behaved unethically, as we call it, that's the reality. It's not a complaint nor is it my opinion, it's reality," Chicharito said in an interview with Chivas TV.
"We went out to play El Clásico Tapatio (Gago's last game in charge) when people already knew that something was going to happen and they hadn't told us, they hadn't told us the truth. At the end of the day we knew that whether you (Gago) left or not, that's not in our control as a team, but do it in the right form. Speak with the truth, tell us how you feel, be vulnerable, that's what a leader does, and I think none of that happened," the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker said.
Other Chivas players have also made their feelings clear regarding Gago's exit. Fernando Beltrán said "We didn't feel valued but look at us now, it's probably good that he left because the team looks good."
It's evident that Gago's departure left Chivas in a complicated position with six games to go in the season; however, the team responded and still have a shot at making the playoffs, something Chicharito is proud of.
"It's been a very atypical season with the departure of our sporting director and manager mid-season when things weren't going bad. For us to overcome that was very difficult," the legendary Mexican striker said.
Chicharito has had a rough, injury ridden season. He only played 309 minutes in 17 regular season games and failed to score a single goal. However, him and Chivas are preparing to face Atlas, the team that beat Los Rojiblancos in Gago's last game in charge, for a chance to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
Chivas will host its city rivals at the Estadio Akron in El Clásico Tapatio for the first Play-In game of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 season. The winner will play either Tijuana or Club América with a chance to make the quarterfinals, the loser will see its season come to an end.