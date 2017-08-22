Ball State forward Zach Hollywood was found dead by police in his off-campus apartment early Tuesday morning, according to WTHR-TV.

The Delaware County coroner ruled the death a suicide, according to WTHR-TV.

Hollywood, 19, redshirted last season after averaging 17.5 points and 7.8 rebounds his senior year at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

“On behalf of Ball State University, it is with profound sadness that we learned today of the passing of Zachary “Zach” Hollywood, a student from Bradley, Illinois,” the school said in a statement. “Zach has been a part of our family for the past year. During his time on campus, he was a member of men’s basketball team and made many positive impressions throughout campus.This is a tragedy. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends and teammates."

This is another sad loss for Hollywood's family, as his mother Susan died last August.