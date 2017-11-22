Michigan was all ready to pick up its fifth win of the season with a victory over VCU at the Maui Jim Maui invitational Wednesday.

The Wolverines had scored nine straight points late in the game to turn a 60-57 deficit to a 66-60 advantage with less than 20 seconds remaining in the game.

The Rams brought the ball up court looking for a bucket to keep the contest going after a three from Michigan's Moritz Wagner essentially sealed the game. Johnathon Williams missed a three of his own and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman rebounded the ball for the Wolverines. He brought the ball down to Michigan's end of the court and stood in front of the rim for a second before getting his shoulders square and shooting the ball off the backboard for an easy two points to make the final score 68-60 Michigan.

The line was VCU +7.

Betting on college basketball is not for the faint of heart.



This is how VCU +7 backers lost their wager against Michigan. pic.twitter.com/ToXzI9BWFz — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) November 23, 2017

Hopefully you weren't waiting to buy all your dinner for Thursday with the payout from VCU (+7) vs. Michigan.