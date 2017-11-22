Watch: Michigan-VCU Ends With An All-Time Bad Beat At The Buzzer

Michigan got a layup as time expired in its win over VCU. Michigan didn't need the layup. 

By Khadrice Rollins
November 22, 2017

Michigan was all ready to pick up its fifth win of the season with a victory over VCU at the Maui Jim Maui invitational Wednesday.

The Wolverines had scored nine straight points late in the game to turn a 60-57 deficit to a 66-60 advantage with less than 20 seconds remaining in the game.

The Rams brought the ball up court looking for a bucket to keep the contest going after a three from Michigan's Moritz Wagner essentially sealed the game. Johnathon Williams missed a three of his own and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman rebounded the ball for the Wolverines. He brought the ball down to Michigan's end of the court and stood in front of the rim for a second before getting his shoulders square and shooting the ball off the backboard for an easy two points to make the final score 68-60 Michigan.

The line was VCU +7.

Hopefully you weren't waiting to buy all your dinner for Thursday with the payout from VCU (+7) vs. Michigan.

