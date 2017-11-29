Suspected Tampa Serial Killer Briefly Played Basketball for St. John’s

Trai Donaldson was a walk-on guard for St. John’s. 

By Dan Gartland
November 29, 2017

The man arrested Tuesday by Tampa police as the suspect in a series of apparently random killings, Howell Emanuel “Trai” Donaldson III, is a former St. John’s basketball player. 

Donaldson was a walk-on guard for the Red Storm during the 2011–12 season but never appeared in a game, the New York Post reportsHis bio on the St. John’s website was quickly scrubbed, though a cached version can be seen here.

Donaldson is accused of killing four people—ranging in age from 22 to 60—between Oct. 9 and Nov. 14 in Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood. He was captured after he asked a coworker at McDonald’s to hold onto a loaded gun, which police later determined was the same gun used in the first three killings. Police also linked Donaldson’s cell phone to the times and locations of the murders.

Donaldson is due in court on Thursday. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters