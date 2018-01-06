LeBron James Gives Shoutout to Grambling’s Shakyla Hill For Quad-Double

LeBron James offered his congratulations to Grambling State's Shakyla Hill after she recorded a quadruple double in a women's college basketball game.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 06, 2018

LeBron James offered his congratulations to Grambling State's Shakyla Hill after she recorded the fourth quadruple double in history in a women's college basketball game this week.

James said he was at a taco spot when he saw the news.

"Me and Swish (J.R. Smith) was like 'holy sh--, that's impressive,'" James said Saturday. "It doesn't matter what level you at, what type of league you in, male or female, you able to get a quadruple double in any facet, obviously not with turnovers. She did it with steals.

"Did you see her stat line at halftime? She had like four points, three rebounds, three steals, three assists. Like, and she went off in the second half, so big congratulations to her for sure."

Hill had 15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals, and 10 assists against Alabama State on Wednesday. The last quadruple-double was by Soja Tate of Arkansas State against Mississippi Valley State on Jan. 27, 1993.

Hill has gotten thousands of new Instagram followers but said on ESPN's SC6 she was hoping for a LeBron shoutout

