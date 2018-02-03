Texas released a statement from the family of basketball player Andrew Jones on Saturday, saying he was making "positive strides" in his fight with Leukemia.

The University announced Jones was diagnosed with Leukemia on Jan. 10. Since then the school has rallied around him.

Statement from the family of @DrewdotCash:



Andrew was moved to Houston on Jan. 19 and has been receiving treatment at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. He is receiving the best possible care and taking the next steps in his recovery ... — Texas Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 3, 2018

... We do want everyone to know that in the last two weeks, Andrew has made some positive strides. He’s even been able to get out of bed and move around some, which is a huge difference from when he was first diagnosed in Austin ... — Texas Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 3, 2018

... We are very appreciative of the outpouring of love and support for Andrew and our family, and we do ask that you continue to keep Andrew in your daily thoughts and prayers. We know there’s a long battle ahead, but together we will win this fight. #AJ1 — Texas Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 3, 2018

Jones was a McDonald's All-American in high school and then averaged 11.4 points as a freshman last season. He decided to come back for his sophomore year instead of declaring for the NBA draft.

Texas is hosting ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday with a matchup against No. 12 Oklahoma.