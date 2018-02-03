Family Says Texas' Andrew Jones Making ‘Positive Strides’ in Leukemia Fight

Since Texas announced Andrew Jones was diagnosed with Leukemia, the school has rallied around him.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 03, 2018

Texas released a statement from the family of basketball player Andrew Jones on Saturday, saying he was making "positive strides" in his fight with Leukemia. 

The University announced Jones was diagnosed with Leukemia on Jan. 10. Since then the school has rallied around him.

Jones was a McDonald's All-American in high school and then averaged 11.4 points as a freshman last season. He decided to come back for his sophomore year instead of declaring for the NBA draft. 

Texas is hosting ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday with a matchup against No. 12 Oklahoma. 

