Two people were killed in a shooting at Central Michigan University on Friday.

By Dan Gartland
March 02, 2018

Central Michigan has postponed its men’s basketball game against Western Michigan scheduled for Friday night after a shooting on campus Friday morning, the school announced

Two people were fatally shot at 8:30 a.m. in a dorm building and the campus remained on lockdown as of 2 p.m. because the suspect had not yet been apprehended. Police believe the shooting is an isolated domestic incident.

CMU has yet to announce a makeup date for the game but it could be played on Saturday or Sunday, according to the Detroit News, “depending on status of the search for the shooter.”

The Mid-American Conference tournament is slated to begin Monday, with first-round games being played at campus sites. The quarterfinals are Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. 

