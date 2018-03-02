Penn State entered the Big Ten Tournament on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, with most expecting the Nittany Lions would not qualify.

Friday, Penn State picked up another big win for its resume when it knocked off Ohio State for the third time this season 69-68, thanks to a game-winning dunk from Josh Reaves.

The Nittany Lions were down four with one minute and 34 seconds remaining when Tony Carr went to the foul line and split a pair of free throws. After a defensive stop, Reaves ended up at the charity stripe with 48 seconds left, and he cut the Buckeye's lead to one at 68-67.

On the ensuing Ohio State possession, Shep Garner forced a steal at the top of the key by ripping the ball away from Big Ten Player of the Year Keita Bates-Diop. From there Carr handled the ball, and with time winding down, found Reaves cutting from the wing for an easy dunk.

With the win, the Nittany Lions advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals where they will face the winner of Purdue vs. Rutgers Saturday. Michigan and Michigan State will face off in the other semifinal.

For Ohio State, this is only the fourth time this season it lost to a Big Ten opponent. In addition to the two previous losses to Penn State (82-79 on Jan. 25 at home and 79-56 on Feb. 15 at Penn State), the Buckeyes only other loss to a Big Ten team was a 74-62 loss at Michigan Feb. 18.