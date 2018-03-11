Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier are the four No. 1 seeds in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers earned the top overall seed after going 31-2 to win the ACC regular-season title and the tournament championship. This is the third time in five years Virginia has earned a No. 1 seed and the first time the team was the top overall seed,

Villanova is a No. 1 seed for the third time in the last four years. In 2016, the only year during that span the Wildcats weren't a No. 1 seed, they went on to win the National Championship. This year's squad went 30-4 and despite not winning the Big East regular-season championship, the Wildcats did win the Big East Tournament.

Kansas won at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship for a record-setting 14th straight season. The Jayhawks then went on to win the Big 12 Tournament to finish the season at 27-7 to earn a No. 1 seed for the eighth time during the last 14 seasons and third consecutive year.

Xavier is the final No. 1 seed after winning the Big East regular-season title. The Musketeers lost four games during the regular season, and two of those were to Villanova. An early loss in the Big East Tournament opened the door for Xavier to fall off the top line, but the team's 28-5 record along with a conference regular-season title was enough to hold on.

Duke, Cincinnati, North Carolina and Purdue are the four two seeds.

Since the tournament was expanded to 64 teams in 1985, No. 1 seeds have won the tournament 20 times. A No. 2 seed has won the tournament five times in that span and it was a No. 3 seed four times.