Michigan was on the verge of being eliminated from the NCAA tournament by Houston Saturday until freshman Jordan Poole saved the season and sent the Big Ten champions to the Sweet 16 with a game-winning three-pointer as time expired.

The shot sent the Wolverines into a frenzy, and as Poole ran around the court, at one point right in front of the Houston bench, his teammates chased him until they eventually made a dog pile under the same basket Poole mad his shot. As the Michigan players celebrated the amazing moment, the Cougars were devastated, with one lying on the ground right next to the clump of happy Wolverines.

As the chaos ensued following the buzzer-beating shot, Michigan junior Mo Wagner stopped mid-celebration to console Houston's Corey Davis Jr., who was on the Houston bench looking on as the Wolverines sprinted past, celebrating their victory.

I really enjoyed watching Houston’s Corey Davis compete. And then he suffered this.

Man.

But then a classy move from Mo Wagner.

What a way to finish in Wichita. pic.twitter.com/CHZqeq7lWp — Jeffrey Parson (@JeffreyParson) March 18, 2018

Wagner also stopped to speak with Houston's Devin Davis, who went 9-of-12 from the free throw line during the game, but missed three of his last four attempts, including his final two, to leave the door open for Michigan to escape with a 64-63 win.

The 3-seed Wolverines will play the winner of 2-seed North Carolina vs. 7-seed Texas A&M on Thursday in a West region semifinal.