Kansas and Duke meet in Omaha, Neb. for the final Elite Eight matchup of the 2018 NCAA tournament Sunday.

The Jayhawks are the top seed in the Midwest region and are coming off their second consecutive four-point win. Kansas topped 5-seed Clemson on Friday to earn their third straight trip to the Elite Eight.

Duke is the 2-seed in the region and set up the only regional final game with the 1- and 2-seed from the region after beating 11-seed Syracuse 69-65 Friday. The Blue Devils shot over 50 percent from the field in their first two tournament games, but shot just 39.3 percent in the Sweet 16.

Kansas has lost its last two Elite Eight games and is trying to get back to the Final Four for the first time since 2012 when it was national runner-up, while Duke is looking to make its first Final Four appearance since it won the national title in 2015.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 25

Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch online with March Madness Live.