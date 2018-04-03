Villanova's star sixth man Donte DiVincenzo's Twitter account was deleted after Monday night's national championship win.

The account had more than 17,000 tweets and had tweets dating back to 2011 when he was in high school. One of the tweets from 2011 included a lyric from a Meek Mill song that read, "Ballin on these n----s like I'm Derrick Rose!" DiVincenzo said he "didn't do that."

There were several tweets containing other derogatory language, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell. DiVincenzo told reporters that the account was his but he did not recall using racially charged language.

Villanova's basketball account issued a statement that DiVincenzo's account had been hacked but it was later retracted.

The Twitter account had not been active since 2016.

DiVincenzo finished the game with 31 points and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.