Rick Pitino Joins Twitter, With an Embarrassing Spelling Error and an Inaccurate Final Four Stat

Rick Pitino is just like any of us—he’s looking for attention on social media.

By Dan Gartland
September 20, 2018

A year after being fired by Louisville, Rick Pitino is just like any of us—he’s looking for attention on social media. 

Pitino, who’s promoting a new book, joined Twitter this week, and it’s not off to a great start. When it first launched, Pitino’s account contained two glaring errors. First of all, it had a graphic promoting his new podcast—“The Pitino Press”—that misspelled his last name as “Pitno.” It also exaggerated Pitino’s résumé in his bio.

Yes, Pitino took Providence, Kentucky and Louisville to the Final Four, but don’t forget John Calipari took UMass, Memphis and Kentucky there. Although actually, in the eyes of the NCAA, Calipari’s UMass Final Four never happened.

Pitino eventually got the kinks ironed out and sent his first tweet, which sounds like it was ghost-written by the pope. 

Good luck with that, Rick. Twitter will turn your brain into oatmeal. Enjoy!

More College Basketball

