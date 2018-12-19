North Carolina head coach Roy Williams signed an eight-year contract extension through 2028, the school announced Wednesday.

The school also announced a new 10-year extension with Nike.

"I'm grateful and humbled in the university's continued faith in my leadership of the basketball program," Williams said in a statement. "When I coached at Kansas my contracts with Nike and our media partner were private, and UNC respected and honored that for 15 years. However, times have changed and understanding the environment that college basketball faces now, Chancellor Folt, Bubba [Cunningham] and I agreed the correct and proper thing would be to disclose those terms."

Williams’s annual salary from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, will be $541,778. He will be paid a supplemental compensation of $1.7 million. His salary will increase each year, and by July 1, 2027, his salary will be $800,000 a year. He'll then be paid a supplemental compensation of $2.15 million.

These numbers don't include bonuses.

Here are the base salaries:

July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019: $541,778

July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020: $595,409

July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021: $625,000

July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022: $650,000

July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023: $675,000

July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024: $700,000

July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025: $725,000

July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026: $750,000

July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027: $775,000

July 1, 2027, to June 30, 2028: $800,000

Williams, 68, has been with North Carolina for 16 seasons, winning NCAA titles in 2005, 2009 and 2017 for his alma mater. He has led the Tar Heels to a 432–128 record and five Final Four appearances. North Carolina's home court in the Dean Dome was recently named the Roy Williams court.