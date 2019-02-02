Duke's Zion Williamson is almost unanimously projected to go as the NBA's top draft pick come June, but where he'll land is still unknown. There are, however, a few specific players he'd like to play alongside.

After dominating in the Blue Devils' 91–61 win over St. John's–Williamson posted 29 points on 13-of-17 shooting that came with a flurry of highlight-worthy finishes—the freshman phenom was asked about who he'd like to draft him.

While Williamson said he is ready to contribute on whatever team takes him, he also said it would be "dope" to play with Warriors star Kevin Durant or Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, two days after the New York Knicks cleared cap space to offer two max contracts to free agents, such as Durant and Irving, this summer. New York made headlines by trading All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks largely for financial flexibility.

"It would be dope to play with KD and Kyrie but whatever team drafts me I’m going to be ready to play hard and work," Williamson told SNYtv's Adam Zagoria.

Williamson has also talked about what it would be like to play for the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, but again added that he "doesn't really care where he goes."

“If they draft me, I'd love to play for the Knicks. I don’t really care where I go. Just the experience of being in the NBA, whoever wants me and whoever sees the most in me, that’s where I want to be.”

He added: “Forty-one games at the Garden, I mean, it would probably be incredible,” Williamson added.

Duke (18–2) will return to action on Tuesday, Feb. 5 when they take on Boston College. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. ET.