Zion Williamson might be human after all.

During No. 2 Duke's Tuesday night outing against Boston College, Williamson had the chance to add to his collection of highlight-reel moments by finishing a breakaway dunk with about nine minutes left in the second half.

In a rare moment, however, Williamson failed to connect on the dunk and doinked it off the rim.

Zion went doink at the rim 🙃 pic.twitter.com/pm7YwhVz13 — ESPN (@espn) February 6, 2019

Still, the 6'7" forward didn't leave the game without making his presence felt. Williamson finished with 16 points and 17 rebounds in Duke's 80-55 win. He also added three assists, four steals and three blocks on the night.

The Blue Devils (20–2) next face No. 3 Virginia on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.