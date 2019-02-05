Watch: Zion Williamson Doinks Breakaway Dunk vs. Boston College

Williamson's dunk doinked off the rim in a rare miss.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 05, 2019

Zion Williamson might be human after all.

During No. 2 Duke's Tuesday night outing against Boston College, Williamson had the chance to add to his collection of highlight-reel moments by finishing a breakaway dunk with about nine minutes left in the second half.

In a rare moment, however, Williamson failed to connect on the dunk and doinked it off the rim.

Still, the 6'7" forward didn't leave the game without making his presence felt. Williamson finished with 16 points and 17 rebounds in Duke's 80-55 win. He also added three assists, four steals and three blocks on the night.

The Blue Devils (20–2) next face No. 3 Virginia on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

