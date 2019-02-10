Duke is investigating a sexual assault allegation made against a former player, according to ESPN's Myron Medcalf. The identity of the player is presently unknown, but the incident allegedly occurred in 1999.

Former Duke student Meredith Watson claimed she was raped by a member of the basketball team in 1999, per her attorney's statement. Watson also claimed Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax raped her during her time as a student.

"Ms. Watson was raped by a basketball player during her sophomore year at Duke," the statement said. "She went to the Dean, who provided no help and discouraged her from pursuing the claim further."

Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski commented on the allegation following Duke's win over Virginia on Saturday.

"I think there was an allegation made, right?" Krzyzewski said. "So, I'm not sure that's true or not, but there's an allegation. I didn't find out about it until late last night, and I have no knowledge about it. ... Our university will take care of whatever actions and give whatever information that's needed to be done. I think our [athletic director] has put out a statement that we'll give to you. It's very ... something like that is serious. So, our school looks at it that way, and we'll do whatever we can to make sure that we answer whatever questions are posed to us."

Duke also released a statement regarding the allegation on Saturday.

"Duke first learned of the allegations involving a student-athlete last night when they were reported by the media," the statement said. "Coach Krzyzewski confirms that he had no knowledge of the alleged conduct from 1999. The university is looking into the matter and will have no further comment at this time."

The Blue Devils went 37–2 in 1998-99. They lost to UConn 77-74 in the national title game.

There is no timetable for the completion of Duke's investigation.