Former Maryland Players Sue 'Fortnite' Over 'Running Man Challenge' Dance

Former Maryland basketball players Jared Nickens and Jaylen Brantley popularized the dance in 2016.

By Kaelen Jones
February 26, 2019

Former Maryland basketball players Jared Nickens and Jaylen Brantley are suing the creators of Fortnite and accuse the video game title misappropriated the "Running Man Challenge" dance they popularized online.

The two filed a federal lawsuit accusing Epic Games Inc. of unfairly profiting from the dance they performed on social media in 2016. Nickens and Brantley also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that same year as a result of the dance's fame.

Fortnite players can purchase the "Running Man" dance for their characters to perform. According to Nickens and Brantley's copyright infringement lawsuit, it resembles the dance the duo takes credit for creating.

Brantley played two seasons at Maryland before moving to UMass as a graduate transfer in 2017. His career ended early due to a previously undiagnosed heart condition that kept him from ever playing for the Minutemen. 

Nickens played four season for the Terrapins. He started two games during his senior year in 2017-18.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message