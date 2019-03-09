How to Watch Duke vs. UNC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch round two of the Tobacco Road rivalry on Saturday, March 9.

By Emily Caron
March 09, 2019

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils will travel just a few miles from Durham to Chapel Hill to take on No. 3 North Carolina on Saturday night in round two of the Tobacco Road rivalry.

The Tar Heels upset the Blue Devils 88–72 in their first meeting this season after Duke lost freshman forward Zion Williamson early in the contest with a knee injury and an absolutely obliterated shoe.

As the two storied rivals meet for the 250th time in progam history, there's lot on the line. Carolina can clinch at least a share of the ACC crown with a win, while the outcome will impact both conference and NCAA tournament seeding for the two top-five teams.

How to watch the game: 

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the game live online with WatchESPN.

      Modal message