There are just five days remaining until Selection Sunday, and the field of 68 for the 2019 NCAA tournament is coming into sharp focus. We’ll be updating the Bracket Watch every day, and with every automatic bid that is clinched, right up until the Selection Committee releases the real thing and March Madness begins in earnest. Stick with us here on SI.com all week to get our latest take on the bracket. And for an in-depth look at the teams at the back end of the field, and those just barely on the outside, be sure to check out our Bubble Watch.

Last Four Byes

Temple

St. John’s

Indiana

Florida

Last Four In

Ohio State

Arizona State

Clemson

Creighton

First Four Out

NC State

Texas

Alabama

Belmont

Next Four Out

UNC-Greensboro

Furman

Georgetown

Lipscomb

Automatic bid recipients in bold below.

East Region

(1) Virginia vs. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson/Norfolk State

(8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Washington

(5) Mississippi State vs. (12) Murray State

(4) Wisconsin vs. (13) Yale

(6) Wofford vs. (11) Indiana

(3) Houston vs. (14) Old Dominion

(7) Iowa State vs. (10) Seton Hall

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Sam Houston State

West Region

(1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Iona/Prairie View A&M

(8) Ole Miss vs. (9) Syracuse

(5) Marquette vs. (12) Ohio State/Clemson

(4) Virginia Tech vs. (13) Vermont

(6) Auburn vs. (11) Temple

(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) Northern Kentucky

(7) Louisville vs. (10) Utah State

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) Omaha

South Region

(1) North Carolina vs. (16) Gardner-Webb

(8) UCF vs. (9) VCU

(5) Maryland vs. (12) New Mexico State

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Hofstra

(6) Buffalo vs. (11) St. John’s

(3) Michigan vs. (14) Georgia Southern

(7) Nevada vs. (10) TCU

(2) LSU vs. (15) Colgate

Midwest Region

(1) Kentucky vs. (16) Bradley

(8) Baylor vs. (9) Iowa

(5) Florida State vs. (12) Creighton/Arizona State

(4) Kansas State vs. (13) Liberty

(6) Villanova vs. (11) Florida

(3) Purdue vs. (14) UC-Irvine

(7) Cincinnati vs. (10) Minnesota

(2) Duke vs. (15) Montana