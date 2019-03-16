Bracket Watch: Updated NCAA Tournament Projections on the Eve of Selection Sunday

Quickly

  • Selection Sunday is only hours away, and Kentucky, Duke and everyone else still have plenty to play for.
By Michael Beller
March 16, 2019

With mere hours until Selection Sunday, and the 2019 NCAA tournament’s field of 68 is coming into sharp focus. We’ll be updating the Bracket Watch every day, and with every automatic bid that is clinched, right up until the Selection Committee releases the real thing. Stick with us here on SI.com all week to get our latest take on the bracket. And for an in-depth look at the teams at the back end of the field, and those just barely on the outside, be sure to check out our Bubble Watch.

Last Four Byes

Florida
Utah State
TCU
Ohio State

Last Four In

NC State
St. John’s
Belmont
Temple

First Four Out

Arizona State
Indiana
Clemson
UNC-Greensboro

Next Four Out

Alabama
Xavier
Furman
Memphis

Automatic bid recipients in bold below.

East Region

(1) Duke vs. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson/Norfolk State
(8) UCF vs. (9) Baylor
(5) Mississippi State vs. (12) Murray State
(4) Wisconsin vs. (13) Yale
(6) Wofford vs. (11) NC State/St. John’s
(3) Houston vs. (14) Old Dominion
(7) Maryland vs. (10) Oklahoma
(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Abilene Christian

South Region

(1) Virginia vs. (16) North Dakota State/Prairie View A&M
(8) Iowa vs. (9) Ole Miss
(5) Villanova vs. (12) Davidson
(4) Kansas vs. (13) Northeastern
(6) Iowa State vs. (11) Saint Mary’s
(3) LSU vs. (14) Georgia Southern
(7) Cincinnati vs. (10) VCU
(2) Michigan vs. (15) Colgate

Midwest Region

(1) Kentucky vs. (16) Iona
(8) Seton Hall vs. (9) Minnesota
(5) Virginia Tech vs. (12) Temple/Belmont
(4) Kansas State vs. (13) Liberty
(6) Auburn vs. (11) TCU
(3) Purdue vs. (14) UC-Irvine
(7) Nevada vs. (10) Florida
(2) North Carolina vs. (15) Montana

West Region

(1) Michigan State vs. (16) Gardner-Webb
(8) Washington vs. (9) Syracuse
(5) Marquette vs. (12) New Mexico State
(4) Florida State vs. (13) Vermont
(6) Buffalo vs. (11) Ohio State
(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) Northern Kentucky
(7) Louisville vs. (10) Utah State
(2) Gonzaga vs. (15) Bradley

Full SI.com NCAA Tournament Bracket Watch (as of March 16, 8 a.m. ET)

