Seventh-seeded Nevada and 10th-seeded Florida will square off on Thursday, March 21, in the Round of 64 in the NCAA tournament. Tip is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET.

The winner of the West Region matchup will face the winner of Thursday's contest between Michigan and Montana.

Nevada finished its regular-season campaign 29–4 and captured a share of the Mountain West Conference title. The Wolfpack are making their third straight appearance at the NCAA tournament. Head coach Eric Musselman has led Nevada to the Big Dance in three of his four seasons at Reno.

Florida went 19–15 during the regular season. The Gators are making their third straight NCAA tournament appearance. Head coach Michael White has also led his program to the competition three times in the four seasons he's been at the helm.

How to Watch

Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the game on March Madness Live.