Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo shared his thoughts surrounding the Federal Bureau of Investigation's probe of corruption in college basketball with reporters on Thursday.

According to Zach Braziller of the New York Post, Izzo said that he was "saddened" by the investigation, but also said that he thinks everyone culpable should be should not be exempt from being answerable.

"I think everybody should be held accountable," Izzo said. "I think players coaches should be held accountable. I think players should be held accountable."

Earlier this month, it was reported that the FBI intercepted a phone call during which LSU coach Will Wade and former Adidas consultant Christian Dawkins discussed a recruiting deal offered to a prospect in 2017. The incident is the latest to emerge in a longrunning investigation conducted by the FBI into corruption in college basketball.

In October 2018, Dawkins, Adidas executive Jim Gatto and former Adidas consultant Merl Code were each found guilty on counts of committing wire fraud, in addition to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.