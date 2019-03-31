Auburn is headed to the Final Four and Charles Barkley is loving it.

The Tigers defeated SEC rival Kentucky 77-71 in overtime Sunday to earn a spot in the national semifinals.

As has been the case all tournament, Barkley had a heartwarming reaction to his alma mater advancing to another round.

Later on during the broadcast, Barkley referred to Sunday as, "the greatest day in Auburn basketball history."

Sunday's contest was Auburn's first Elite Eight game since 1986 and the win put the team in the Final Four for the first time in program history.

The Tigers will face Virginia on Saturday, April 6.