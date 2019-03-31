The Final Four is almost all set.

Texas Tech, Virginia and Auburn all clinched their spots and now it's up to either Duke or Michigan State to complete the field.

The games will start up on Saturday, April 6 in Minneapolis and the national championship will happen on Monday, April 8. Auburn and Virginia will face off in one of the semifinal games while Texas Tech will face the winner of Duke vs. Michigan State.

Final Four Game No. 1

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.

Final Four Game No. 2

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.

National Championship

Date: Monday, April 8

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.