2019 Final Four Schedule: Watch March Madness Online, TV Channel, Times, Dates

Find out how to watch the last two rounds of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 31, 2019

The Final Four is almost all set.

Texas Tech, Virginia and Auburn all clinched their spots and now it's up to either Duke or Michigan State to complete the field.

The games will start up on Saturday, April 6 in Minneapolis and the national championship will happen on Monday, April 8. Auburn and Virginia will face off in one of the semifinal games while Texas Tech will face the winner of Duke vs. Michigan State.

Final Four Game No. 1

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.

Final Four Game No. 2

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.

National Championship

Date: Monday, April 8

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.

