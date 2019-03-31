Mike Krzyzewski Says NCAA 'Not Prepared' for End of One-And-Done Era, Calls for 'New Model'

The NBA is expected to lower the draft eligibility age to 18 in 2022, likely ending the NCAA's one-and-done era. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 31, 2019

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski called for a "new model" in college basketball on Saturday, criticizing the NCAA for its lack of preparation regarding the likely end of its one-and-done era

The NBA submitted a proposal to the league's Players Association in February to lower the eligible draft age from 19 to 18. The move would allow players to enter the draft directly out of high school, curbing the NCAA's one-and-done trend beginning in 2022. 

"The NCAA is not prepared right now," Krzyzewski told the media prior to Duke's Elite 8 matchup in Washington, D.C. "They need to be in concert with the NBA in developing a plan that is specific for men's college basketball."

Krzyzewski addressed the NBA G League as a potential avenue for elite high school talent. The five-time national champion framed the developmental league as a potential market competitor with the NCAA, albeit not a bankable replacement. 

"Tell me the environment that we're going to be in," Krzyzewski said. "I don't know what a youngster, how a youngster will be taken care of. Is the G League advanced? Do they have a TV contract? Look, if it gets to that—if a kid coming out of high school does not go to college and get marketed—I would think the NBA would want to market. So is there another form of TV there that the NCAA is then competing against?"

The Blue Devils have brought in numerous one-and-done players over the last decade, including Marvin Bagley, Jayson Tatum, Brandon Ingram and Kyrie Irving. Duke sports a trio of likely one-and-done players in 2018-19, headlined by Zion Williamson. R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish are expected to join Williamson as top-ten picks of the 2019 NBA draft
 
Krzyzewski will look to reach his 13th Final Four on Sunday as Duke faces Michigan State. Tip-off is slated for 5:05 p.m. ET. 

 

