Indiana University guard Romeo Langford plans on declaring for the 2019 NBA draft, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported on Thursday.

According to Givony, Langford is currently in New York, where he's scheduled to undergo surgery for a torn ligament in his thumb that he suffered in late November. The extent of the injury wasn't revealed until the end of the season.

"I plan on officially declaring for the draft next week," Langford told ESPN. "I'm looking forward to showing NBA teams all the things that they didn't see out of me during the college basketball season."

In his single season at IU, Langford was the team's leading scorer, averaging 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in 32 games for the Hoosiers during his freshman campaign.

Langford was 247Sports' sixth-ranked player in the Class of 2018 coming out of New Albany. In his four years at the high school, the 6'6", five-star recruit scored 3,002 career points and finished fourth all-time in state history for career scoring.

He led his team to a Class 4A state championship in 2016 and participated in the 2018 McDonald’s All-American Game. Langford was named Indiana's Mr. Basketball in 2018 and chose the Hoosiers over Kansas, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and North Carolina.

Langford is the projected No. 20 pick by The Crossover's Jeremy Woo.