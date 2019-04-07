Baylor and Notre Dame will square off in the 2019 women's Final Four championship game in Tampa on Sunday night. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

The Fighting Irish are seeking their second consecutive championship after defeating Mississippi State last year. Muffet McGraw's group has the chance to become the first repeat champion since UConn won four straight titles from 2013 to 2016. Notre Dame is led by star senior guard Arike Ogunbowale, whose 21.5 points per game led the ACC. The Fighting Irish last defeated UConn 81–76 in the national semifinal round on Friday.

Baylor is looking to capture its first national championship since 2012. The Bears have only lost one contest this season, Kim Mulkey's 19th with the program. Baylor is led by senior center Kalani Brown (15.7 ppg) and junior forward Lauren Cox (13.2 ppg), who were the school's top scorers this year. The Bears defeated Oregon 72–67 in the national semifinal round on Friday.

Here's how you can watch the game

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.