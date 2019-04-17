Watch: Zion Williamson Helps Couple With Gender Reveal

Zion Williamson and Duke assisted a couple in a big way.

By Kaelen Jones
April 17, 2019

Zion Williamson has already declared for the 2019 NBA draft, but he's still providing major assists on Duke's campus.

The future lottery pick's latest contribution came in the form of a gender reveal on Wednesday. Williamson helped a Blue Devils employee and his wife learn the sex of their child when he slammed home a small ball filled with blue confetti.

It won't be long before Williamson is taking his high-flying talents to the NBA. The 2019 draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 20. Williamson was recently projected by The Crossover's Jeremy Woo to be selected by the New York Knicks with the No. 1 pick following his lone season at Duke.

 

