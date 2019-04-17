Zion Williamson has already declared for the 2019 NBA draft, but he's still providing major assists on Duke's campus.

The future lottery pick's latest contribution came in the form of a gender reveal on Wednesday. Williamson helped a Blue Devils employee and his wife learn the sex of their child when he slammed home a small ball filled with blue confetti.

ZI🤯N SHUT DOWN THE GENDER REVEAL GAME. 🔵🔵🔵🔵



Congrats @NolanBurg & Danielle‼️👶🍼 pic.twitter.com/JFu87Pocy4 — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 18, 2019

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT from the Elingburg Family! Thank you everyone for making this such a special day! @ZionW32 you are the man!!! 👶 pic.twitter.com/Kf73LO0ezz — Nolan Elingburg (@NolanBurg) April 18, 2019

It won't be long before Williamson is taking his high-flying talents to the NBA. The 2019 draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 20. Williamson was recently projected by The Crossover's Jeremy Woo to be selected by the New York Knicks with the No. 1 pick following his lone season at Duke.