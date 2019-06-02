Former Villanova Guard Jahvon Quinerly Transfers to Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly spent his freshman season at Villanova before entering the transfer portal in April. 

By Emily Caron
June 02, 2019

Former five-star recruit Jahvon Quinerly has transferred to Alabama, the Crimson Tide announced Sunday. Quinerly revealed his intention to transfer from Villanova after just one season with the Wildcats on April 3. 

"Jahvon is a dynamic guard that plays best in the open floor. He's a perfect fit with the way we play," head coach Nate Oats said in a statement. "He's a playmaker that makes plays for both himself and his teammates. He makes everyone around him better. I've thoroughly enjoyed getting to know him and his family throughout this recruiting process. He comes from a great close-knit family and is the type of high-character individual we're looking to bring into our program here."

Quinerly will have three years of eligibility remaining once he suits up in Tuscaloosa. 

The 6'1" guard appeared in 25 games for the Wildcats this season. Quinerly averaged 9.1 minutes and 3.2 points per game for a Villanova team that finished as Big East regular season and tournament championships at 26–10. An 87–61 loss to Purdue in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament ended Villanova's season.

Quinerly had originally committed to Arizona but decommitted from the program in 2017 amid the FBI's investigation into college basketball corruption. He was recruited to the school by assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson, one of the four coaches from various schools arrested in the investigation. 

The Hackensack, N.J., native then committed to Villanova and began his collegiate career playing for Jay Wright but expressed frustration with the program earlier in the season after a 78–75 loss to Penn in December.

Alabama finished the 2018-19 season at 18–16, posting an 8–10 record in SEC play. The Crimson Tide missed the NCAA tournament but accepted an invitation to play in the NIT, where it lost to Norfolk State in the first round.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message