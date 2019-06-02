Former five-star recruit Jahvon Quinerly has transferred to Alabama, the Crimson Tide announced Sunday. Quinerly revealed his intention to transfer from Villanova after just one season with the Wildcats on April 3.

"Jahvon is a dynamic guard that plays best in the open floor. He's a perfect fit with the way we play," head coach Nate Oats said in a statement. "He's a playmaker that makes plays for both himself and his teammates. He makes everyone around him better. I've thoroughly enjoyed getting to know him and his family throughout this recruiting process. He comes from a great close-knit family and is the type of high-character individual we're looking to bring into our program here."

🐘 I’m home. — Jahvon Quinerly (@RealJahvonQ) June 3, 2019

Quinerly will have three years of eligibility remaining once he suits up in Tuscaloosa.

The 6'1" guard appeared in 25 games for the Wildcats this season. Quinerly averaged 9.1 minutes and 3.2 points per game for a Villanova team that finished as Big East regular season and tournament championships at 26–10. An 87–61 loss to Purdue in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament ended Villanova's season.

Quinerly had originally committed to Arizona but decommitted from the program in 2017 amid the FBI's investigation into college basketball corruption. He was recruited to the school by assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson, one of the four coaches from various schools arrested in the investigation.

The Hackensack, N.J., native then committed to Villanova and began his collegiate career playing for Jay Wright but expressed frustration with the program earlier in the season after a 78–75 loss to Penn in December.

Alabama finished the 2018-19 season at 18–16, posting an 8–10 record in SEC play. The Crimson Tide missed the NCAA tournament but accepted an invitation to play in the NIT, where it lost to Norfolk State in the first round.