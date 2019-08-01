Five-star combo guard Cade Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to five on Thursday, announcing Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma State and Washington as his final contenders.

Cunningham is the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2020, per 247Sports. The 6'6", 215-pound recruit had previously narrowed his list to 10 schools in May, cutting Duke, Virginia, Kansas, Memphis and Texas in his second round of decisions.

The Arlington, Texas native has a special connection to the Cowboys, who made Thursday's cut, as his brother Cannen was hired by Oklahoma State in June as an assistant coach.

Cade Cunningham cuts his list down to 5 schools!

Florida

Kentucky

North Carolina

Oklahoma State

Washington pic.twitter.com/P2k2rgV15Z — Texas BasketballNews (@TexasBBallNews) August 1, 2019

Cunningham played last season at Montverde Academy in Florida.

The Crossover's Jeremy Woo called Cunningham "the best high school prospect in the country regardless of class."