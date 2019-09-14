Five-star guard Terrence Clarke reclassified to the class of 2020 and committed to Kentucky on Saturday, Clarke told 247Sports.

Clarke is the No. 4 ranked recruit in his new class and 2020's top-ranked shooting guard, according to 247Sports rankings. The Boston, Mass. native was previously ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the 2021 class. Clarke picked the Wildcats over Duke, Memphis, Texas Tech, UCLA and Boston College. The 6'7", 185-pound wing visited Kentucky for Big Blue Madness last year and took a second unofficial visit to Boston College in late August. He hosted Calipari for an in-home visit on the first day of the fall recruiting period on Sept. 9.

“I’m committing to the University of Kentucky because basically just the environment and everybody that’s there,” Clarke said. “They have welcomed me ever since last year. I just felt the atmosphere that I wanted to be there.”

A long, lean and athletic guard, Clarke is a talented ball-handler and tremendous offensive asset who can score at multiple levels. He's continued to develop defensively as well during his high school career, providing two-way upside for coach John Calipari.

Clarke said Calipari's candor, his development program and plan and his track record with past recruits turning pro—Kentucky had three players selected in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft in PJ Washington and Tyler Herro, who went back-to-back at No. 12 and 13, and Keldon Johnson who was drafted at No. 29—were the factors that weighed most heavily into his decision to play for the Wildcats.

Clarke is the fourth commit in Kentucky's 2020 class, joining four-star forward Lance Ware, who pledged the program earlier this week, as well as fellow four-star forward Cam'Ron Fletcher and five-star guard BJ Boston Jr. in the country's now-No. 1 ranked recruiting class. Clarke is the highest-ranked recruit of the group.