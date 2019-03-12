The 2019 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament will begin on March 13 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. The teams will battle through March 16, when a conference champion will be crowned one day before the NCAA tournament bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday.

The tournament seeding has yet to be revealed, but the game dates, times and television networks have been announced.

Here's a rundown of the Big 12 Tournament schedule:

Wednesday, March 13

Game 1 – TCU vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. ET on ESPU

Game 2 – Oklahoma vs. West Virginia, 10 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Thursday, March 14

Game 3 – Iowa State vs. Baylor, 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Kansas State, 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Game 5 – Winner of Game 2 vs. Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Game 6 – Kansas vs. Texas, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Friday, March 15

Semifinal No. 1 – 7 p.m. ET on ESPN 2

Semifinal No. 2 – 9 p.m. ET on ESPN 2

Saturday, March 16

Championship Game, 6 p.m. on ESPN