Kansas enters the Big 12 Tournament without the conference's regular-season crown for the first time since 2004.
The 2019 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament will begin on March 13 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. The teams will battle through March 16, when a conference champion will be crowned one day before the NCAA tournament bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday.
The tournament seeding has yet to be revealed, but the game dates, times and television networks have been announced.
Here's a rundown of the Big 12 Tournament schedule:
Wednesday, March 13
Game 1 – TCU vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. ET on ESPU
Game 2 – Oklahoma vs. West Virginia, 10 p.m. ET on ESPNU
Thursday, March 14
Game 3 – Iowa State vs. Baylor, 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Kansas State, 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Game 5 – Winner of Game 2 vs. Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Game 6 – Kansas vs. Texas, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Friday, March 15
Semifinal No. 1 – 7 p.m. ET on ESPN 2
Semifinal No. 2 – 9 p.m. ET on ESPN 2
Saturday, March 16
Championship Game, 6 p.m. on ESPN