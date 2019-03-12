Watch Big 12 Basketball Tournament: Live Stream, Schedule, TV Channel Information

Kansas enters the Big 12 Tournament without the conference's regular-season crown for the first time since 2004. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 12, 2019

The 2019 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament will begin on March 13 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. The teams will battle through March 16, when a conference champion will be crowned one day before the NCAA tournament bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday. 

The tournament seeding has yet to be revealed, but the game dates, times and television networks have been announced. 

Here's a rundown of the Big 12 Tournament schedule:

Wednesday, March 13

Game 1 – TCU vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. ET on ESPU

Game 2 – Oklahoma vs. West Virginia, 10 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Thursday, March 14

Game 3 – Iowa State vs. Baylor, 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Kansas State, 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Game 5 – Winner of Game 2 vs. Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Game 6 – Kansas vs. Texas, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Friday, March 15

Semifinal No. 1 – 7 p.m. ET on ESPN 2

Semifinal No. 2 – 9 p.m. ET on ESPN 2

Saturday, March 16

Championship Game, 6 p.m. on ESPN

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message